Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating since 2016, and at this point, anything goes when it comes to each other’s careers, right? Well, that idea has been put to the test lately as Swift was on set for the filming of Hulu’s brand new TV series Conversations With Friends, where Alwyn stars as Nick, opposite Alison Oliver’s Frances. That means Swift was there to witness a number of sex scenes between Oliver and Alwyn too.

In a recent interview with The Times, Oliver talked about Swift’s presence on the set and said that she was ‘totally cool’ with the filming of the steamier moments between the co-stars and that she understands that the sex scenes are, “…part of Joe’s job, all part of the story.” The Times piece also acknowledges that there were “a whopping great number of sex scenes” in the show.

Conversations With Friends is based on a novel by Irish writer Sally Rooney. The last TV show that was based on one of Rooney’s novels, Normal People, was the most-streamed series in the BBC’s catalog in 2020. So for Alwyn, who appeared (albeit mysteriously) on Folklore, and has had past standout roles in movies like The Favourite and Mary Queen Of Scots, his profile is sure to be soaring. It’s good to see that Swift is being a supportive partner in the process, by all accounts.