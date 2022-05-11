Katy Perry is set to star in a new movie called Melody, directed by Jeremy Zag. In the movie, Perry plays the titular character, a pop star with several bops to her credit.

According to Deadline, “Melody is a kind-hearted, insecure singer who must overcome the evil plans of Rose Stellar, a jealous wicked pop queen who has vowed to destroy her. Set against the backdrop of New York City, Melody will take audiences on an adventure of song, laughter, and heroic quest. In her arsenal, Melody has seven musical notes that set her apart and have magical qualities, and help guide her moral compass. Perry is writing and performing songs for the film, and sparked to the themes of self-discovery and self-belief that is key to the fulfillment of life dreams like the one she is living.”

Upon the movie’s announcement, fans ran with the oddly specific plotline and immediately theorized that the film is inspired by Perry’s past feud with Taylor Swift.

“Is Taylor Swift going to play the villain?” asked Twitter user @boomattel

Is Taylor Swift going to play the villain? https://t.co/MmVKDMqssA — M (@boomattel) May 11, 2022

Twitter user @kiramadeira went as far as to call it “Katy Perry and Taylor Swift: The Movie”

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift: The Movie https://t.co/fNENqbpiWM — kiramadeira 🤔 (@kiramadeira) May 10, 2022

Rumors of a feud between Perry and Swift began back in 2014 when Swift released her album, 1989. 1989 contained the Billboard No. 1 hit single, “Bad Blood,” which was rumored to be about Perry. Perry’s 2017 single “Swish Swish” from her album Witness is thought to be a response to “Bad Blood.”

The two have since put their alleged feud behind them, as Perry made an appearance in Swift’s music video for “You Need To Calm Down” from her 2019 album, Lover.