Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will begin their quest for their third Super Bowl in a row on Thursday night when they play host to the Baltimore Ravens. It’s unclear how much longer Kelce will be in the NFL, as the soon-to-be 35-year-old has flirted with the idea of retiring but signed a 2-year contract extension earlier this offseason.

Whenever he decides to hang them up, there will be no shortage of things for Kelce to do, whether that’s continuing his media career or just hanging out at Taylor Swift concerts. Kelce has been a fixture at Swift’s shows during The Eras Tour, and in a recent interview with CBS, he got asked what his favorite song is during his partner’s epic show. He decided to take, quite possibly, the most diplomatic route he could.

“I got a bunch of ’em, they’re all my favorite, they’re all my favorite, literally, every single one,” Kelce said. “You see me at a concert, you’ll see me singing ’em all.”

Kelce has been asked to pick his favorite songs by his partner in the past, and went with “Blank Space,” “Cruel Summer,” and “So High School.” I, for one, think that “Champagne Problems” is getting robbed here, but who am I to say?