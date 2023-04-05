More weekends of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour are coming up, and later this month, Swift is headed to Houston, for shows on April 21, 22, and 23. The tour is such a big deal that it’s significantly disrupting people’s lives; When it was announced last year, there were plenty of brides-to-be who were considering rescheduling their weddings to avoid a scheduling conflict with The Eras Tour. Looking at Swift’s younger fans, school is also getting in the way of the tour, but one mother wrote the perfect note excusing their child from classes.

Yesterday (April 4), Karen Vladeck, wife of law professor and CNN contributor Steve Vladeck, shared an email she sent to her daughter Maddie’s teacher, explaining that she wouldn’t be in school on April 24 due to The Eras Tour. The note was filled with delightful Swift references and it reads:

“Dear Reader [Ms. Parks], I’m writing to let you know that Maddie won’t be in school on 4/24 because she is going to the Taylor Swift concert in Houston. I hope missing school doesn’t ruin her otherwise stellar Reputation, but she begged me to go and maybe I Should Have Said No but I didn’t want to be Mean. So It Goes… Anyway, I hope this doesn’t leave any Bad Blood between you and Maddie and that things for the rest of the year are not Treacherous. I know I Did Something Bad and I promise this will be The Last Time she has an unexcused absence before the Cruel Summer starts. Forever & Always,

-Karen Vladeck.”

Ms. Parks totally got it, by the way: Vladeck later shared the teacher’s reply, which said, “THIS MADE MY ENTIRE DAY.” That post also revealed the original email’s subject line read, “It’s Me, Hi, I’m the Problem, It’s Me.”

Find the original tweets below.

Here’s hoping my daughter’s 1st grade teacher is a Swiftie pic.twitter.com/6Izg9dpadQ — KSV Eras Era (@KSVesq) April 4, 2023