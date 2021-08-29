Over the years, Taylor Swift and Halsey have developed a great working relationship. As two wildly divergent pop stars, and artists who have both faced down their fair share of criticism in this industry, the pair have a lot in common. And, it’s pretty cool to know that though they’re technically in competition for fans and streams, they’re also rooting for each other.

Today, for instance, Taylor took to Twitter to let her massive fan base know she’s been diving into the new Halsey era, for their Trent Reznor-produced album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. “I’m blown away by @halsey’s artistry and commitment to taking risks,” Taylor wrote. “Giving us all a brave new era to dive into and explore together. If I can’t have love, I want power is out now- please stream and buy the album!!”

Now that Halsey’s album is finally out, the artist has discussed how Reznor’s mentorship pushed them to make “really weird choices” and push against the grain. So much pop music right now has come to sound similar, and Halsey and Taylor took it in different directions of late, whether that be toward noise and electronic, harsher sounds or pastoral folk-pop. Take Taylor’s advice and check out Halsey’s latest — they’re at their peak as an artist on this one.