Taylor Swift opened up about her experiences with her past record label amidst news that industry giant Scooter Braun is purchasing Big Machine Records, meaning he now owns all rights to her previous music. Taylor penned an emotional letter where she spoke about the “incessant, manipulative bullying” she faced from Braun. Halsey wrote a long message on Twitter coming to Taylor’s support and “standing with her.”

The “Nightmare” singer said Taylor Swift was an inspiration to begin writing music. “Taylor Swift is a huge reason why I always insisted to write my own music,” Halsey wrote. “I believed if she did it (in a way that made my teeth ache like cold water and my heart swell and my eyes leak) than I should too.”

Halsey went on to say Taylor should be able to own the music she has written. “She deserves to own the painstaking labor of her heart,” she wrote. “She has surpassed all expectations of what any artist is even capable of. She catapulted her stardom into the Milky Way.”

Halsey also said it saddened her to think a man like Scooter Braun could make a successful woman feel powerless. “And it turns my gut that no matter how much power or success a woman has in this life, you are still susceptible to someone coming along and making you feel powerless out of spite.”

Halsey ended her encouraging message to Taylor by saying “I am standing with her” and adding a heart emoji.