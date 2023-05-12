Rumors of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy‘s unexpected romance are snowballing. It was reported last month that the “Anti-Hero” singer split from her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. On May 3, a source told The Sun that Swift and Healy are dating and that “the pair are ready to go public with their romance in Nashville, Tennessee.” He was then seen at her show.

The possible couple broke social media last night (May 11) when photos surfaced of them together. They were reportedly on a double date with their frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley. The pictures are not great quality, but one shows them holding hands.

Taylor Swift foi vista de mãos dadas com Matt Healy em um restaurante. Ela também estava acompanhada de Jack Antonoff. pic.twitter.com/cOxwphMcrB — Update Swift Brasil (@updateswiftbr) May 11, 2023

Earlier this week, a source divulged to Entertainment Tonight: “Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor ha a crush on Matty, and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.” Another source added: “Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently, and Jack Antonoff reconnected them.”

While some fans are happy for the pop singer, many are bewildered considering Healy’s history of controversial behavior, which includes his comment in 2016 that dating Swift would be “emasculating.”