A ‘Taylor Swift Fiancé’ Explained Why It’s So Great To Be A Man At ‘The Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is in full swing, bringing out all the special guests, hours of hits, and hilarious fan stunts you could have expected when she announced the tour last year. And while the tour is living up to expectations for her fans, one self-declared “Taylor Swift fiancé” detailed on TikTok how the show can be a good time even if you aren’t a Swiftie yourself and just got dragged along.

“There’s no better concert experience than Taylor Swift as a male,” he asserts in the video. “Beer and cocktail lines [are] absolutely non-existent. While they might have turned a lot of the men’s bathrooms into women’s bathrooms — for good reason — that has not affected the line in the men’s bathrooms.”

“And, of course,” he continues, “as a Taylor Swift fiance, you can leave during a song and go stand in the merch line, which is almost non-existent during the show.”

While The Eras Tour already become one of the highest-grossing tours in decades, these tips might help convince some skeptics that there’s enjoyment to be had for the plus-ones too. And heck, who knows; they might just come in handy for another big tour that’s already looking like it’ll overshadow Taylor’s earnings later this year.