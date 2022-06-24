Taylor Swift 2021
Taylor Swift Responds To Michelle Obama’s Roe V. Wade Reaction: ‘I’m Absolutely Terrified’

This morning, the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade. This decision sparked many reactions from the music community and now Taylor Swift has weighed in, too.

Swift shared Michelle Obama’s reaction to the news and wrote on Twitter, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are — that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

In Obama’s letter, the former First Lady wrote in part, “I am heartbroken today. I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies. I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land — a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions. A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to move forward with pregnancies they didn’t want, and then abandoned them once their babies were born. That is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now here we are again.”

The message concludes, “Our hearts may be broken today, but tomorrow, we’ve got to get up and find the courage to keep working towards creating the more just America we all deserve. We have so much left to push for, to rally for, to speak for — and I know we can do this together.”

Find more musician reactions to the Roe v. Wade overturn here.

