There has been an outpouring of support for universally beloved rapper Biz Markie since his recent death. Now, Barack and Michelle Obama have shared some words as well, via a letter sent to the rapper’s widow, Tara Hall.

The July 30-dated letter, a photo of which Hall shared with TMZ, is signed by both Obamas and reads:

“Dear Tara: We wanted to extend our heartfelt condolences to you as you reflect on Biz Markie’s life. We didn’t know Biz Markie as long or as well as you and your loved ones did. But like others who admired him, he holds a special place in our hearts as one of rap’s most innovative stylists and as a great man. Biz Markie brightened every room he was in, and we will always appreciate him for his early support in 2008, bringing people together to ‘Party with a Purpose’ and get out the vote. His legacy in hip hop will span generations just as it has for nearly four decades. We hope you take comfort in all the fond memories you have with him. Please know that we are holding you, Averi, and your entire family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Hall told TMZ she was “stunned” after receiving the letter and plans to have it framed. She’s also starting the Biz Markie’s Just A Friend Charity Fund to support organizations the rapper was already helping, including food banks in Maryland, Bread For The City in Washington DC), and Soles4Souls.