Over the years, Taylor Swift‘s dating life has been fodder for tabloids — and she’s been called every name under the sun. But on a new vault track from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — out tonight — she is unfazed by any haters trying to bring her down.

On the smooth, downtempo “Slut!,” Swift finds joy in the company of a newfound love, and disregards what anyone else has to say.

“If I’m all dressed up / They might as well be lookin’ at us / And if they call me a slut / You know it might be worth it for once / And if I’m gonna be drunk / I might as well be drunk in love,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

While the song’s title may be a bit provocative, this isn’t the first time Swift has addressed slut-shaming. In a 73 questions interview with Vogue, which took place around the release of 1989 in 2014, Swift said despite being labeled a serial dater, she had no regrets about her dating life, even if it made her the subject of many a rumor.

“If I could talk to my 19-year-old self, I’d just say, ‘Hey, you’re gonna date just like a normal 20-something should be allowed to, but you’re gonna be a national lightning rod for slut-shaming,'” said Swift at the time.

You can listen to “Slut!” above.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out now via Republic. Find more information here.