Taylor Swift is just a few hours away from dropping 1989 (Taylor’s Version) as her next rerecording. For those who are still looking for what songs are going to be on this version of her album, she is adding five previously unreleased songs to it.

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th,” Swift previously shared. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind.”

Continue scrolling for the complete tracklist, including what Swift’s “From The Vault” songs are.