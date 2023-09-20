Earlier this morning, Taylor Swift revealed four out of the five titles for the “From The Vault” songs that will be included on her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) re-recording. However, fans had been left wondering why the final one was missing — and now, we have the answer.

The final track is titled “Slut! (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” and Swifties are loving the energy. Yesterday, Swift had shared an early teaser on social media with the 1989 vault opening, and the letters spelling out the track title. You can tell me when the search is over… if the high was worth the pain.

However, fans had been torn whether it would be “Lust!” or if Swift would commit and call it “Slut!.” Some are speculating that the song could be about the perception of Swift during that era, while others simply have some funny thoughts about the title.

“Gonna start saying “hi slut!” to everyone I see at the Eras Tour in the same way girls said ‘Hi Barbie!’ to each other the movie theater,” one fan joked.

“I am no longer a swiftie. I’ve ascended to a higher form. I am, now and forever, a slut!” another added.

