While most across America were using yesterday to look up at the solar eclipse, Taylor Swift used the rare astronomical event to provide the first glimpse of a lyric from her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. What better time to drop a clue about an album that fans have been wondering so much about?

The video, which was posted to Swift’s Instagram story, finds a typewriter spelling the phrase: “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips, half moonshine, full eclipse,” along with an album pre-order link. As of right now, it’s still unclear which specific song this is from, but Swifties loved the connection about the eclipse — which is why she seemingly timed it up.

Taylor Swift reveals lyrics from ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’: “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips

Half moonshine, full eclipse” pic.twitter.com/HHk4NZjnrh — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 8, 2024

After the post, the fan theories also went wild. Some suspected it could be a line from “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” or “Clara Bow,” while others threw out “Florida!!!” and “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys.” With nine days to go until the record drops, Swifties will soon get to hear it in full — and see if their guesses were correct.

these are clara bow lyrics i feel… drawing parallels between her own life and the life of a notable actress who was also deeply troubled ohhh https://t.co/ei3cKehAnp — ♱ (@horrorlor) April 8, 2024

everyone saying it’s from i can do it with a broken heart, but i’m feeling it’s from my boy only breaks his favourite toys https://t.co/6ZjBaAVGOI — ale 🖋️ (@ale13_27) April 8, 2024

I’m sorry but I can’t not love her like posting this while the eclipse reached totality in many places she said you know what? The literal sun and moon are my promo damn https://t.co/ws4M3braWg — jessi 🤍 (@bibliojessi) April 8, 2024

stop stop i'm not prepared yet https://t.co/12OFJ0UlRH — ann (@varonasgf) April 8, 2024

the universe literally made an eclipse happen just for her to reveal lyrics for ttpd… this is insane promo https://t.co/qS4Jo4Bvn0 — kaja ✰ (@taylorceress) April 8, 2024

The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic Records. Find more information here.