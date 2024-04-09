taylor swift
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift May Have Used The Solar Eclipse To Tie In A Lyric Reveal From ‘Tortured Poets Department’

While most across America were using yesterday to look up at the solar eclipse, Taylor Swift used the rare astronomical event to provide the first glimpse of a lyric from her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. What better time to drop a clue about an album that fans have been wondering so much about?

The video, which was posted to Swift’s Instagram story, finds a typewriter spelling the phrase: “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips, half moonshine, full eclipse,” along with an album pre-order link. As of right now, it’s still unclear which specific song this is from, but Swifties loved the connection about the eclipse — which is why she seemingly timed it up.

After the post, the fan theories also went wild. Some suspected it could be a line from “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” or “Clara Bow,” while others threw out “Florida!!!” and “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys.” With nine days to go until the record drops, Swifties will soon get to hear it in full — and see if their guesses were correct.

Check out Taylor Swift’s lyric reveal above. Continue scrolling to view some more fan reactions.

The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic Records. Find more information here.

