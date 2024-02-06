While the record will open with a Post Malone collaboration on “Fortnight,” Swift’s closing track title is gaining even more attention. The standard version will end with “Clara Bow,” which has left fans wondering exactly who that might be.

Last night, Taylor Swift unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department . Fans have since been inspecting the titles to see if they hint at grander themes of the album, particularly if there are any clues about her breakup with Joe Alwyn.

Who Is Clara Bow From Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Tracklist?

Swift’s song “Clara Bow” was inspired by the actress of the same name. Bow started her career during the silent film era, and would eventually gain more popularity by being able to shift over to starring in talking motion pictures. Because of this, she is considered one of the original “It Girls” and was a major icon of the Roaring Twenties.

However, after getting married to Rex Bell in 1931, she retired from acting and became a Nevada rancher. “Rex accused me of enjoying showing myself off,” she once said regarding her outfit in her final film. “Then I got a little sore. He knew darn well I was doing it because we could use a little money these days. Who can’t?”

As some fans have pointed out, there seem to be a bit of similarities between Bow disappearing from the public eye, and Swift trying to hide away during her relationship with Alwyn. Bow was also gossiped about quite frequently when it came to her personal life, which could be another aspect that plays into the song.

Check out some fan theories about Swift’s “Clara Bow” below.

Clara Bow had a lover who was an actor that she recommended to be her costar in a movie and that made him more well known and then they broke up because he was jealous of her fame…….. pic.twitter.com/eMzEkHdZut — maya 🪩 (@allmychampagne) February 6, 2024

Taylor's releasing a song called Clara Bow!!! This is my brand!!!

Clara Bow was (literally) the it girl of the silent film era, I think this quote from her is quite fitting – "my life in Hollywood contained plenty of uproar. I'm sorry for a lot of it but not awfully sorry." pic.twitter.com/6taqUjeX2s — jade (@tsholyground) February 6, 2024

reading about clara bow’s life… this song is gonna hurt so bad💔 pic.twitter.com/pPlvx3GGck — cel 🦢 (@celestialswiftt) February 6, 2024

OH MY GOD CLARA BOW 😭 pic.twitter.com/YHElLlk1tO — laura (CHICAGO N1&2!!!) 💙 (@folklaura_) February 6, 2024