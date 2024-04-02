Last night (April 1), Taylor Swift appeared via video message to accept her award for Artist Of The Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. And it wouldn’t be a Swift speech without fans dissecting it for clues. Given she is just a few weeks away from dropping her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, she decided to hint that she has a lot of plans for it in the works.

“We have so many exciting things ahead of us,” Swift said after thanking fans for voting for her to win. “I’m continuing on with the tour and, most importantly, I have a brand new album called The Tortured Poets Department, which comes out on April 19. I cannot wait to share it with you.”

“So, thank you for voting for me for this incredible honor: Artist Of The Year,” she added. “I am so blown away and so thankful and I just can’t wait to keep having fun with you guys because we have a lot of exciting things coming up. Thank you so much.”

Although Swift has allowed fans to pre-order physical and digital copies of the upcoming record, not much else is known about it outside of the tracklist — as a lead single has yet to be released. Here’s hoping Swifties get to hear what it sounds like soon.

Check out Swift’s full acceptance speech above.

The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic. Find more information here.