The Jonas Brothers’ The Tour is underway after back-to-back sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium followed by two nights at TD Garden in Boston. And while they’re only four shows into a massive stadium run that will stretch into June 2024, those four shows have been plenty eventful.

Jimmy Fallon made a surprise appearance at Yankee Stadium, and Nick Jonas stumbled into a hole in the stage during the first Boston show, which doubled as a 34th birthday party for Joe Jonas on Tuesday, August 15. Joe’s wife, Sophie Turner, didn’t need his birthday as an excuse to celebrate him. The Game Of Thrones actress posted an Instagram carousel after last weekend’s successful Yankee Stadium stint.

The first photo is traditionally adorable, as Turner kisses Joe’s hand as they walk backstage, but the second photo shows Turner’s wry humor. Swifties will immediately clock Turner’s reference to the friendship bracelet fad associated with Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. They will also notice that one of Turner’s bracelets seemed to spell out, “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” a “From The Vault” song from 2021’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) that is widely believed to be about Joe; Swift briefly dated Joe in 2008.

When Fearless (Taylor’s Version) released in April 2021, Turner posted about “Mr. Perfectly Fine” on her Instagram Story, writing, “It’s not NOT a bop @taylorswift.” Swift reposted with the note, “forever bending the knee for the [crown emoji] of the north.”

📲 | “forever bending the knee for the 👑 of the north” – Taylor responding to Sophie Turner’s Instagram Story! https://t.co/tiZWxfkicp pic.twitter.com/hKV2T4OQBN — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) April 7, 2021

Joe touched on his relationship with Swift while appearing alongside Nick and Kevin for a May episode of the Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard podcast.

“I’m cool with Taylor. We’re cool,” he said, later noting, “I hope to think [Swifties] like me. … No one f*cks with the Swifties, you know?”

Joe can rest easy knowing at least one Swiftie likes him. He married Turner in 2019. They share Willa, 3, and another one-year-old daughter.