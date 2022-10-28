Taylor Swift’s Midnights has been out for a week now, which means it’s time for chart results to start coming in. We still have a couple days of waiting to see where the album will place on the Billboard 200 and where its songs will debut on the Hot 100, but Spotify’s weekly data is out now. On it, Swift dominated: “Anti-Hero” had about 82.9 million streams on the platform, easily the most of any song this week. Pop Crave notes this is the third-biggest week ever for a song on the platform, behind Adele’s “Easy On Me” (84.9 million streams) and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” (84.1 million).

Biggest single-week streams peaks in global Spotify history: 1. Easy On Me (84.952M)

2. good 4 u (84.131M)

3. Anti-Hero (82.935M)

4. drivers license (80.764M) pic.twitter.com/J09YRXTJyF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 28, 2022

Similarly impressive is how Midnights has dominated the weekly chart overall: 13 of the top 14 songs are from the album. “Anti-Hero” is No. 1, “Lavender Haze” is No. 2, “Snow On The Beach” is No. 3, “Midnight Rain” is No. 4, “Maroon” is No. 5, “You’re On Your Own, Kid” is No. 6, “Karma” is No. 8, “Vigilante Sh*t” is No. 9, “Question…?” is No. 10, “Bejeweled” is No. 11, “Labyrinth” is No. 12, “Mastermind” is No. 13, and “Sweet Nothing” is No. 14. Interrupting the streak at No. 7 is Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy.”

While Billboard chart data remains to be seen, some estimates indicate Swift will actually occupy all spots on the Hot 100 top 10 next week. That would be the first time that’s ever happened, so that’s a situation worth keeping an eye on in the coming days.