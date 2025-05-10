Taylor Swift appears to have bad blood with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

Based on a report from Deadline, the “Anti-Hero” singer is now wrapped up in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle by way of a subpoena. Now, a representative for Swift has issued a statement regarding the court order. The insider slammed the move made by Baldoni’s attorneys as a ploy to create “tabloid clickbait.”

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie,” the representative told Good Morning America. “She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

They continued: “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”