Taylor Swift 2022 Toronto International Film Festival TIFF 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift Will Have Her First-Ever Song Title With A Swear In It On ‘Midnights’

TwitterMusic News Editor

While new songs come out every day that have swear/curse words in their titles, that’s not as common with Taylor Swift’s music. In fact, across her discography, she has never released a song that has a swear in its name. (That’s not to say she doesn’t swear in her music; Evermore was actually her most profane album to date.) That will all change with the release of Midnights, though, as Swift has revealed it will feature her first-ever explicit song title.

In a new series of TikTok videos dubbed “Midnights Mayhem With Me,” Swift has been gradually revealing the tracklist of the upcoming album. She previously unveiled “Mastermind” a few days ago, and in her latest video shared last night (September 22), she revealed that the album’s eighth track is called “Vigilante Sh*t.”

@taylorswift

Midnights Mayhem episode 2, featuring special guest Meredith 😺 #TSmidnighTS #SwiftTok #MidnightsMayhemWithMe

♬ Midnights Mayhem episode 2 – Taylor Swift

Meanwhile, Folklore previously featured Swift’s first use of the word “f*ck” in a song. She was later asked how it felt to have the word on a track and she replied simply, “F*cking fantastic.”

Swift previously described the new album, “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … We’ll meet ourselves.”

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
×