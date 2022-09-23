While new songs come out every day that have swear/curse words in their titles, that’s not as common with Taylor Swift’s music. In fact, across her discography, she has never released a song that has a swear in its name. (That’s not to say she doesn’t swear in her music; Evermore was actually her most profane album to date.) That will all change with the release of Midnights, though, as Swift has revealed it will feature her first-ever explicit song title.

In a new series of TikTok videos dubbed “Midnights Mayhem With Me,” Swift has been gradually revealing the tracklist of the upcoming album. She previously unveiled “Mastermind” a few days ago, and in her latest video shared last night (September 22), she revealed that the album’s eighth track is called “Vigilante Sh*t.”

Meanwhile, Folklore previously featured Swift’s first use of the word “f*ck” in a song. She was later asked how it felt to have the word on a track and she replied simply, “F*cking fantastic.”

Swift previously described the new album, “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … We’ll meet ourselves.”

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.