Taylor Swift is in her lover girl era, thanks to her bubbling relationship with Travis Kelce. But, you wouldn’t get that since from her latest music.

Swift’s newest The Tortured Poets Department heartbreak anthem, “Fortnight,” is a clear example of this. Yesterday (July 8), Swift stuck the dagger in even deeper by releasing two new versions of the chart-topping track.

The first is a sultry acoustic rendition to comfortably fit into the gloomy nature of the body of work. With Swift’s The Eras Tour presently make its rounds around the globe, this arrangement is sure to debut on stage soon to appease every Swifties’ inner romantic.

Next, is a collaboration many supporters didn’t see coming. For the more uptempo remix, Swift enlisted indie-pop act Cults. The group took to their official Instagram to pen a touching note of appreciation to Swift.

“Honored to have been given the opportunity to remix legend @taylorswift song Fortnight,” they wrote.

When Swift initially rolled out the track’s official video, she had a few kind words of her own for Post Malone. “Post Malone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration.”

Listen to Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone below.