Does Taylor Swift Have A Thursday Night Football Surprise?

Taylor Swift was rumored to be the halftime performer for this season’s Super Bowl for an afternoon before Rihanna was confirmed earlier last month, but Swift is still incorporating the NFL in her Midnights rollout.

The powerhouse songwriter shared her “Midnights Manifest” across her social channels, featuring an animated calendar for this week leading up to her tenth studio album’s arrival on Friday (October 21). Thursday is designated with, “Teaser trailer – 3rd quarter of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.”

Swift’s presence was first teased during halftime of last week’s Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. It was the undisputed highlight of a snoozefest between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders.

“It’s a little chilly tonight in the Windy City. Might be time to break out the cardigans and red scarf,” host Charissa Thompson said, as fellow broadcaster Tony Gonzalez pointed at the red scarf he was wearing. “For the Bears, they need to calm down and get things turned around so the clock doesn’t strike midnight on their season. And if that sounds like I’m intentionally making more than my fair share of references to arguably the most famous musical artist in the world right now, well, you know what? You know it all too well, and you might just want to check out Thursday Night Football on Prime Video next week as the Saints travel to Arizona for an exclusive premiere of something very, very special. Trust me.”

Swift announced Midnights while accepting Video Of The Year at August’s 2022 MTV VMAs and methodically revealed the tracklist through TikTok in subsequent weeks.

Midnights is out on 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.