Not even a full day after its release, Taylor Swift‘s 10th studio album, Midnights, is already smashing records. Today (October 21), Spotify announced that Midnights had broken the record for the streamer’s most-streamed album in one day.

The music-streaming giant shared the news today in a tweet that read, “And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history.”

Swift shared the tweet and expressed her excitement, saying, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!”

Midnights is already proving to be one of Swift’s most exciting eras to date. Hours before Midnights‘ release, Swift revealed the album will be accompanied by a series of music videos, guest starring big names like Jack Antonoff, Haim, and Laura Dern. Three hours after she dropped the album, Swift released the “3 a.m. Edition” of her album, featuring seven additional songs.

Next week, Swift will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (October 24). On Tuesday, she will premiere the next music video from the album.

Midnights is out now via Republic. Stream it here.