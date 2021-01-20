Getty Image
Pop

When Taylor Swift Named A Song After Tim McGraw, He Was ‘A Little Apprehensive’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Taylor Swift launched her career in 2006 with the debut single “Tim McGraw,” which of course references the titular country music legend. While McGraw and Swift have enjoyed a professional relationship over the years, McGraw admits that he wasn’t sure how to feel about the song initially.

In a new Apple Music interview, McGraw said, “I was a little apprehensive about it when I first heard it.” He continued, though:

“Then I thought, have I gotten to that age now to where they’re singing songs about me? Does that mean I’ve jumped the shark a bit? Is everything still cool? And then I realized that somebody had told me that she was in her seventh grade math class when she wrote the song, so it made me feel a little bit better about that because she was so young writing it. So I didn’t feel like I was that terribly old!”

He went on to express his admiration for her, saying, “I’m a big fan of Taylor’s. I think that she has just such a unique way of connecting with her audience and her songwriting ability and her intuition is just so incredible. And I just think she’s one of the greatest artists to come along in a long time.”

Meanwhile, Swift has been handing out co-signs of her own, as she recently shared some kinds words about Olivia Rodrigo.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×