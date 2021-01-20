Taylor Swift launched her career in 2006 with the debut single “Tim McGraw,” which of course references the titular country music legend. While McGraw and Swift have enjoyed a professional relationship over the years, McGraw admits that he wasn’t sure how to feel about the song initially.

In a new Apple Music interview, McGraw said, “I was a little apprehensive about it when I first heard it.” He continued, though:

“Then I thought, have I gotten to that age now to where they’re singing songs about me? Does that mean I’ve jumped the shark a bit? Is everything still cool? And then I realized that somebody had told me that she was in her seventh grade math class when she wrote the song, so it made me feel a little bit better about that because she was so young writing it. So I didn’t feel like I was that terribly old!”

He went on to express his admiration for her, saying, “I’m a big fan of Taylor’s. I think that she has just such a unique way of connecting with her audience and her songwriting ability and her intuition is just so incredible. And I just think she’s one of the greatest artists to come along in a long time.”

