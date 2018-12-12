Maggie Rogers’ Cover Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Tim McGraw’ Is A Stunning And Warm Rendition

12.12.18 12 mins ago

Getty Image

It may not seem like it, but in some ways, Taylor Swift and Maggie Rogers have had similar paths to pop stardom. Swift’s early career was famously more focused on country music, and similarly, Rogers’ first two independently released albums were closer to folk than the pop sound she’s know for today. Now the two have something else in common: the song “Tim McGraw.” Rogers shared her Spotify Singles release today, and on it is a cover of Swift’s early-career hit.

While Swift’s original is an acoustic-leaning ballad, Rogers’ version goes a different direction instrumentally. Her take on the track features warm synths and a more progressive energy, and overall, her cover does what a cover should do: Honor the original song while taking it somewhere new and exciting. Also on the release, she gave a sort of reverse treatment to “Light On” with an acoustic version of the single.

This isn’t the first time Rogers has absolutely nailed a cover song. A bit over a year ago, she and Sharon Van Etten teamed up to perform Sheryl Crow’s monolithic ’90s single “If It Makes You Happy.”

Listen to Rogers’ cover of Swift’s “Tim McGraw” — and her acoustic version of “Light On” — above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSMaggie Rogersspotify singlesTAYLOR SWIFTTIM MCGRAW

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP