Taylor Swift only just released her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, this past Friday, but the early returns indicate that people really like it. Here’s an example: Spotify just announced that on April 22, The Tortured Poets Department has racked up over 1 billion streams on the platform, the most in Spotify history for a single week.

That’s even more impressive considering the album was released on April 19, and the 22nd was just three days, less than half a week, later. As Variety notes, the album topped 300 million streams on its first day, so if it maintained that pace, hitting a billion about three days later checks out.

Beyond that, The Post Malone-featuring “Fortnight” became the most-streamed song in a single day ever on Spotify during its first day. That same day, Tortured Poets and Swift herself set the records for most-streamed album and artist on Spotify in a day, respectively.

Back to the first-week record: That was previously held by… Swift’s own Midnights. Those full numbers don’t appears to have been revealed, but it has been estimated that it was somewhere in the 700,000 range.

Worth noting is that The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, an expanded version of the album released immediately after the base edition, is especially long with its 31 tracks, which has certainly helped the album rack up its lofty streaming figures.