Taylor Swift‘s 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department not only has a lot of songs, especially on the Anthology edition, there’s also a lot of references to other artists, bands, and poets. Below, you’ll find an explanation for all the name drops, and if the person / group mentioned has said anything about the album. The list does not include the names of characters, like Chloe, Sam, Sophia, Marcus, Peter (it has to be a specific person), or “aIMee.”

Patti Smith (and Dylan Thomas) in “The Tortured Poets Department” “And who’s gonna hold you like me?

And who’s gonna know you, if not me?

I laughed in your face and said

‘You’re not Dylan Thomas, I’m not Patti Smith

This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel, we’rе modern idiots’

And who’s gonna hold you like me?” On Instagram, Patti Smith shared a photo of herself reading Portrait of the Artist as a Young Dog by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, who was also name-checked in the title track. “This is / saying I was / moved to be / mentioned in / the company / of the great / Welsh poet / Dylan Thomas. / Thank you, Taylor,” she wrote as the caption. (It should be a requirement for all Swifties streaming The Tortured Poets Department to also listen to Smith’s Horses. You’ll love it.) View this post on Instagram A post shared by This is Patti Smith (@thisispattismith) Charlie Puth in “The Tortured Poets Department” “You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate

We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist” Swift and Charlie Puth have been open about their admiration for each other, and now he’s been immortalized in one of her songs. Curiously, the “Attention” singer hasn’t commented on the most-discussed lyric on The Tortured Poets Department. He’s probably upset that she didn’t rhyme “Puth” with “truth.”

Lucy Dacus and Jack Antonoff in “The Tortured Poets Department” “Sometimes, I wonder if you’re gonna screw this up with me

But you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave

And I had said that to Jack about you, so I felt seen” It’s suspected, although not confirmed, that the “Lucy” and “Jack” in “The Tortured Poets Department” are Lucy Dacus and Jack Antonoff. The Boygenius bandmate is ostensibly off social media, so she hasn’t said anything, but Antonoff, who co-wrote and co-produced much of the album, called it “my favorite work we have made together / made in the most wild unhinged moment. all the pain distilled in this album and all the laughter that came out of it. will hold those days in the studio forever as the most inspiring of my life. i adore this album and the way it came together. ttpd FOREVER.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by jack antonoff (@jackantonoff) The Blue Nile in “Guilty As Sin?” “Drownin’ in the Blue Nile

He sent me ‘Downtown Lights’

I hadn’t heard it in a while” Swift’s former fling Matty Healy, who much of The Tortured Poets Department seems to be about, once said that The 1975 were inspired by The Blue Nile when writing the anthemic “Love It If We Made It.” The Scottish synth-pop group has yet to comment on “Downtown Lights” (a great song that came out in… 1989) popping up in album highlight “Guilty As Sin?”

Clara Bow in “Clara Bow” “You look like Clara Bow

In this light, remarkable

All your life, did you know

You’d be picked like a rose?” Clara Bow, the original “It girl” who successfully made the crossover from silent films to “talkies,” died in 1965, so it would be a little difficult for her to personally comment on The Tortured Poets Department. But her family did. “Both raw and amazingly talented artists,” her great-granddaughter Nicole Sisneros told People. “My family and I love the song and are thankful for Taylor connecting with Clara’s legacy through her songwriting.” Stevie Nicks in “Clara Bow” “You look like Stevie Nicks

In ’75, the hair and lips

Crowd goes wild at her fingertips

Half moonshine, a full eclipse” Nicks once thanked Swift for writing “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” which helped her grieve the death of long-time Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie. She hasn’t directly commented on The Tortured Poets Department, but she did write an introductory poem that was included with the album. “He was in love with her/ Or at least she thought so,” it reads. “She was broken hearted/ Maybe he was too/ Neither of them knew.” You can read the full thing here.