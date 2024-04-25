People, generally speaking, like Taylor Swift; The fact that her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, just became the first project to accumulate 1 billion Spotify streams in a single week is evidence of that. Pair that with the fact that her Swiftie fan base is a passionate crew and it’s not often that you see people dissing Swift. With that in mind (and also accounting for the fact that he just likes her), Machine Gun Kelly absolutely refused to go after Swift.

This happened on yesterday’s (April 24) episode of Hot Ones Versus, a spin-off of the popular Hot Ones series in which two celebrity guests play a version of truth or dare, in which they have to eat a spicy wing to avoid responding to a potentially difficult question or prompt. MGK was paired up with Trippie Redd, and Redd asked MGK to say three bad things about Swift.

Kelly deadpanned to the camera and declared, “Ladies and gentlemen, you have got to be out of your motherf*cking mind if you think I want any smoke with that fan base. Also, Taylor is a saint and very nice to me, and Travis is my bro.”

Redd jokingly responded, “Kiss her feet while you’re at it,” and MGK replied, “Jesus Christ… I just… bro, she’s very nice! She’s very, very nice.”

Watch the Hot Ones Versus episode above.