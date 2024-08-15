taylor swift travis kelce TOP
Taylor Swift’s Relationship With Travis Kelce Turned A Whole Lot Of People Into Kansas City Chiefs Fans

What happens when the world’s biggest pop star starts dating an NFL Hall Of Fame-bound tight end? Well, for Kansas City Chiefs chief executive officer Clark Hunt, it looks like a whole lot of money.

Hunt told Bloomberg that Taylor Swift’s high-profile relationship with Travis Kelce led to a 30-percent increase in the team’s fan base.

“I always want to point out how happy I am for Taylor and Travis in the relationship. I’ve seen them together and they make a make a fantastic couple,” he said, adding that “the growth in our female fan base has been amazing over the last year.” It helps that the Chiefs are a very good team. Literally the best in the league.

The “Taylor Swift effect,” as it were, can be seen by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kelce having the most in-demand jerseys in the NFL, according to Yardbarker. Interestingly, however, neither of them led the league in sales of officially licensed apparel. That honor belongs to Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts. In fact, from March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024, Travis’ now-retired brother Jason was a bigger seller than the Chiefs tight end.

Which is weird, because he’s been known to wear no jersey (or shirt) at all.

