A Shirtless Jason Kelce Was Fired Up For Travis’ Touchdown Catch In Buffalo

Travis Kelce hasn’t been a major focal point of the Chiefs offense in recent weeks, as the star tight end had a few drops in the Wild Card round and has averaged just 53 yards per game over his last 10 coming into Sunday night’s AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Bills in Buffalo.

It was clear early that the Chiefs were determined to get him involved early and often against the Bills, as he had three targets and two catches for 44 yards in the early going, as Andy Reid moved him around in different formations to try and create some space for him. Down 10-6 in the second quarter, the Chiefs marched into the red zone and Patrick Mahomes found his longtime favorite target running wide open up the left side of the field, as the Bills had a coverage bust on the worst possible person on the Kansas City offense.

After strolling into the end zone, Kelce launched the ball into the Buffalo crowd and made a heart towards Taylor Swift in the suite up above where the celebration was hitting high gear. While Swift and company were hugging and jumping up and down, Jason Kelce had a bit more demonstrative celebration in store for his brother’s TD, as the Eagles (maybe soon to be retired) center had his shirt off in the Buffalo cold, beer in hand, yelling into the Buffalo night — and hopping out of the window into the Bills crowd.

Oh my! Chiefs touchdown by @tkelce and @JasonKelce jumps out the window, slams a beer with #BillsMafia to the delight of @taylorswift13 and the suite. pic.twitter.com/rUJvMw3q24 — John Anderson (@23Johnanderson) January 22, 2024

There aren’t many worse guys to leave wide open than Travis Kelce, as he’s one of the only reliable receivers on Kansas City’s roster and is the guy Mahomes is always looking for. The Bills will need to tighten that up, or we’ll keep getting cuts to the Kelce/Swift suite from CBS all night for updates on Taylor and Jason.