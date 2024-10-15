It’s been 10 years since Taylor Swift has appeared at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Will she be there tonight? Maybe, maybe not, although she was in New York City, where the show is being held, as recently as last night (she and boyfriend Travis Kelce caught the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians playoff game). Either way, the VSFS will at least feature an homage to the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” singer.

Model (and friend of Taylor) Gigi Hadid told Entertainment Tonight that “there’s something on the runway tonight that is new, at least for me on this runway.” She continued, “I can’t remember if it’s ever been done on the VS runway. But there’s an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor on her tour. In one of her rehearsals, she was like, ‘I’m gonna show you how we do this.’ Did that, and now I’m using it tonight.”

Maybe this will be covered in The Eras Tour Book.

Swift has performed during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show twice: in 2013, when she joined Fall Out Boy for “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)” and later sang “I Knew You Were Trouble” by herself; and in 2014 to promote her 1989 album with singles “Blank Space” and “Style.” The 2013 show, in particular, is a wild throwback to the last time it was Fall Out Boy featuring Taylor Swift, not the other way around.

You can watch the 2024 fashion show on Victoria’s Secret’s social media channels, including Instagram and YouTube, or stream it on Prime Video.