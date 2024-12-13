The 2024 Billboard Music Awards went down last night (December 12), on the eve of Taylor Swift’s birthday today. Well, it was a pretty good night, as she became the winningest artist in BBMAs history.

Swift had 16 nominations and ultimately ended up winning ten awards: Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album. That puts her at 49 all-time wins, breaking her tie with Drake (who had eight nominations and 0 wins this year) for the most ever.

Swift said in a video message: