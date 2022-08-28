Taylor Swift Makes A Surprise Appearance At The 2022 MTV VMAs

The 2022 MTV VMAs broadcast has a star-studded lineup, but reports that surfaced shortly before the show said it would get even more stacked with Taylor Swift making an unannounced appearance. It turns out the rumor was actually true, as Swift really did pop up at the show, posing for photos on the red carpet (pictured above). It’s not yet clear if she will be performing or is simply attending the event.

Aside from shaking up the show, Swift had a big night in terms of award consideration, as she was one of the most-nominated artists with five total nods: Video Of The Year, Best Longform Video, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, and Best Editing, all for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

Beyond Swift, artists who were actually confirmed to perform during this year’s show are Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow (both of whom are also co-hosting alongside LL Cool J), Lizzo, Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Måneskin, Anitta, Panic! At The Disco, Kane Brown, Marshmello x Khalid, Snoop Dogg with Eminem, J Balvin, and 2022 MTV VMAs Global Icon Award recipients Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.