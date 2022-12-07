Celebrity wax figures are hit or miss: Some look like perfect copies of the person, others are barely recognizable as human. Exaggerations aside, Madame Tussauds Dubai recently put a new Taylor Swift figure on display, and for the most part, it looks solid. From a distance, it’s clear to see that the figure depicts Swift during her Folklore/Evermore era. Upon closer inspection, though, something is off, placing the figure in the uncanny valley.

📸| A @TaylorSwift13 wax figure has been added to the 'Madame Tussauds' Collection in Dubai pic.twitter.com/W4I98rzxaO — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 6, 2022

That’s what Swift fans seem to think, anyway, with one Swiftie comparing it to the titular AI doll from the upcoming horror movie M3GAN. (Appropriately enough, a recent M3GAN trailer featured a spooky remix of Swift’s “It’s Nice To Have A Friend.”)

cute but it’s kind of giving pic.twitter.com/em4jDMi2vN — Talia Grace 🌻 (@eartht0talia) December 6, 2022

As for what’s not quite right here, some blame the hair, while others think the “lifeless” eyes (“She looks like she’s got cataracts”) are at fault.

This one wouldn’t be terrible if they changed the wig…they have such a hard time getting her hair color and texture right. But it’s not as bad as some I’ve seen 💀 — ✨🕰 april gloria 🕰✨ (@_aprilgloria) December 6, 2022

The eyes look a little weird lol They look kinda lifeless and the angles maybe make it look lazy. She looks like she's got cataracts. Maybe add some shine to the eyes lol — Danica Altwood (@DanicaAltwood) December 7, 2022

Others were more optimistic, though, with one user sharing a gallery of previous Swift figures and describing the latest as a “glow-up” compared to older iterations.

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds recently unveiled a Lil Nas X wax statue that was so convincing, the rapper successfully used it to prank friends into thinking it was actually him.

Check out some more reactions to the Swift figure below.

Taylor just has the kind of face that makes you think “oh she’s easy to draw/make a statue/sim of”, but when you actually try and compare to actual picture of her, it looks nothing like her. 😭 — jean is in good person era. (@treaycherous) December 6, 2022

this one is better than usual but something is off about it and i can’t put my finger on it pic.twitter.com/NRAKPh7RKr — cali is on her own, kid (@longstorycali) December 6, 2022

These wax figures always do her dirty. I think it’s simply too hard to re-create perfection.. — Shannon (@Shan_pinksky13) December 6, 2022

who is that… — 🦉🎞🧺 (@ohbubblenuggets) December 6, 2022