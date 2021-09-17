Taylor Swift’s current passion project is re-recording all of her old albums; This summer, she confirmed that Red is her next LP to get the “Taylor’s Version” treatment. However, an internet trend has prompted her to go a bit out of order with the songs she’s sharing, as she dropped a track from 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which hasn’t even been officially announced yet.

Swift shared “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” today, explaining on social media that she chose to do so after noticing that the original version of the song was gaining traction on TikTok. She wrote, “Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version.”

Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version 😘😘😘😘https://t.co/dZSBbSCcxV pic.twitter.com/MecFvUPNJb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 17, 2021

She also shared a snippet of the track on TikTok and addressed the “#slowzoom” trend that breathed new life into “Wildest Dreams,” writing, “Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor’s Version pls.” She also noted, “felt cute might drop the whole song later,” and indeed, she did.

Meanwhile, Swift recently offered a supportive message to Anita Baker, who regained ownership of her master recordings. In response to Baker’s celebratory post, Swift offered, “What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!”

Listen to “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” above.