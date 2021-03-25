Taylor Swift’s reworked Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album is on the way and perhaps most excitingly for fans, it features newly recorded versions of songs that haven’t been released before. One of those is dropping tomorrow: “You All Over Me (From The Vault)” and it features backing vocals from Maren Morris (along with production from Aaron Dessner). Now, hours ahead of the track’s debut, Swift has shared a snippet of it.

A brief portion of the song was debuted on Good Morning America today and it sounds like a mid-tempo country ballad. Lyrics include, “No amount of freedom gets you clean, I’ve still got you all over me.”

Check out the world exclusive sneak peek of #YouAllOverMe (From The Vault) featuring @MarenMorris, the first of 6 new #FromTheVault songs to be released from @taylorswift13’s album #FearlessTaylorsVersion! https://t.co/5UQzobgWpZ pic.twitter.com/YYC2odKZdm — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 25, 2021

When announcing the track yesterday, Swift wrote, “HI. I wanted to let you know that the first ‘From the Vault’ song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It’s called You All Over Me (From The Vault). One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I’m really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!! Produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe – can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Check out the “You All Over Me (From The Vault)” snippet above.