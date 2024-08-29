On Wednesday morning, August 28, Capitol Records and THEBLACKLABEL jointly announced the signing of MEOVV, a five-piece K-pop girl group. MEOVV was officially unveiled with this clever animated video showing five black cats scaling the Capitol Records Tower.

MEOVV is the first-ever girl group from THEBLACKLABEL, which was founded by Teddy Park, who has produced bona fide K-pop gold for Blackpink, 2NE1, BIGBANG, and G-Dragon.

Four of the five MEOVV members have been individually revealed. It started with this two-minute trailer for Ella on August 21, followed by Gawon, Sooin, and Anna.

“I remember nothing, but the destination I was heading to,” the YouTube description for Ella’s trailer reads. “Which is why I just got here.”

Gawon’s YouTube description reads, “If I were to choose between the two, I already know my answer.” The anticipation continued to build in the descriptions for Sooin (“I think we are friends”) and (“I will pick up the phone at the convenience store tonight”).

The final member of the group will be revealed on Thursday, August 29. Before releasing a single piece of music and publicly completing the formation of the group, MEOVV has attracted 338,000 Instagram followers and 207,800 TikTok followers.

“With the story continuing to unfold, the MEOVV takeover has only just begun,” a press release teased.