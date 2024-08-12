December 2023 brought some news that might have concerned Blackpink fans: The group’s members — Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo — all left Blackpink’s label YG Entertainment for matters related to their solo careers. A key bit of info about the situation, though, is that Blackpink has renewed its group contract. But, if there was any lingering doubt about the band’s future, Lisa just offered a reassuring update.

In a new Elle feature published today (August 12), Lisa said, “Of course we’re continuing, for sure. We’re so proud of Blackpink, and I love Blackpink. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves.” In Korean, she added, “There was no doubt. This is our life.”

Blackpink’s most recent album is 2022’s Born Pink, a chart-topper in the US and beyond. Since then, Lisa has released a pair of solo singles, both this year: “Rockstar” and “New Woman” with Rosalía.

She also landed an acting role in the upcoming third season of The White Lotus. In the same Elle interview, she said that while the acting experience is “pretty new” to her, she thinks having done a bunch of Blackpink music videos gives her a foundation to build on. She also said of getting the part, “I think I cried. I was with my friends, my mom’s friends, and my mom as well, but I didn’t tell them that I auditioned for it. I’m super excited and nervous, because it’s my first acting project. So I was happy for a second, and then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, wait, how am I going to deliver this?’”