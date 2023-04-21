Following a buzzy performance at Coachella, Australian rapper and singer The Kid Laroi has shared a new song, “Where Does Your Spirit Go”

On the new song, Laroi goes through the stages of grief, as he mourns a friend of his. At this point in the grieving process, he hasn’t accepted that his loved one is gone.

“Numb today, but tomorrow I’ll feel it / Truth is worse every time that I hear it / Know you’re gone but tell me, where did your spirit go? / Run away from the way that I’m feeling / Maybe that’s just the way that I’m healing / Know you’re gone but tell me, where did your spirit go / I just don’t get it,” he sings on the chorus.

Laroi revealed this past Wednesday (April 19) that he was planning to release the song, despite initially planning to keep it for himself.

“this wasn’t in the release plans but I played it this weekend at coachella and I just felt like the time was right for some reason,” he said in the post’s caption. “this one means a lot to me. it’s super personal. it’s a song about loss, grieving and dealing with the thoughts and emotions that come with that. I pray for all of you who are going through something similar currently and I hope this helps you feel a little less alone in all of it. I love you guys, and thanks for everything.”

