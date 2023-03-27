What Is The Kid Laroi’s Setlist Of Songs For The ‘Bleed For You Tour?’

The Kid Laroi has kept relatively quiet about his upcoming debut album, The First Time, but he has enough hits under his belt for a promising tour. Last week, the Australian rapper and singer kicked off his Bleed For You tour.
So far during the Bleed For You tour, The Kid Laroi has performed several songs from his F*ck Love mixtape series, as well as songs from the upcoming album. Among the songs performed are the viral TikTok hits “Without You” and “Stay,” as well as some of the newer songs, like “Kids Are Growing Up” and “I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro).”
You can see the setlist (per Setlist.fm) below, as well as the remaining dates of the Bleed For You tour.
Setlist
1. “I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)”
2. “Let Her Go”
3. “Diva”
4. “Same Energy”
5. “Thousand Miles”
6. “Go”
7. “What Just Happened”
8. “Kids Are Growing Up”
9. “So Done”
10. “Tragic”
11. “Wrong”
12. “Tell Me Why”
13. “F*ck You, Goodbye”
14. “Always Do”
15. “Selfish”
16. “Stay”
Remaining tour dates
03/27 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
03/28 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
03/29 — Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU George Gervin GameAbove Center
03/31 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena*
04/01 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
04/02 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
04/04 — Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L Tucker Civic Center
04/05 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
04/07 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
04/08 — Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena
04/15 — Indio, CA @ Coachella*
04/22 — Indio, CA @ Coachella*
04/26 — Boise, ID @ Extra Mile Arena
04/28 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
04/30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
05/02 — Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
05/03 — Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center