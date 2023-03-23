The Kid Laroi started his Bleed For You college tour in Syracuse, New York on Wednesday, March 22. He’ll be on the road until May as fans eagerly await the arrival of his album, The First Time, and then he’s going back to high school… metaphorically.

Deadline exclusively reported this morning, March 23, that Laroi has a role in Y2K, a forthcoming A24 “dial-up disaster comedy” directed by recently departed Saturday Night Live cast member Kyle Mooney.

The cast will be lead by Jaeden Martell (It), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), and Julian Dennison and rounded out by the likes of Laroi, Mason Gooding, Lachlan Watson, Tim Heidecker, Eduardo Franco, Miles Robbins, Alicia Silverstone, Fred Hechinger, and Daniel Zolghadri.

“In the film penned by Evan Winter, which is set on New Year’s Eve 1999, two high school nobodies (Martell, Dennison) decide to crash the last big party before the new millennium,” Deadline relayed of the plot. “When the clock strikes midnight, the night gets more insane than they ever could have imagined.”

The publication additionally noted that Jonah Hill (through his Strong Baby production company) and The Bear mastermind Christopher Storer are among the film’s producers.

If Mooney’s IMDb is accurate, Y2K will serve as his directorial debut. He is most recently credited with providing a voice on Andy Samberg’s Comedy Central animated series Digman!.