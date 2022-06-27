The Regrettes third album, Further Joy, came out this past April and it’s filled with sticky, infectious pop rock brimming with spry energy. Led by singer and primary songwriter Lydia Night, the band have been touring the US, Europe, and music festivals ever since and today, just dropped the new video for the catchy single “Barely On My Mind.”
In the clip, the band courses through a Brooklyn street, having a conversation with each other, but then having a totally different conversation inside of their heads. It was filmed when The Regrettes had a mere a four-hour window ahead of their sold out show at New York City’s Irving Plaza, and what came out of it is a creative take on how our mind wanders on the regular. Or, as Director Claire Vogel says, “Sometimes, no matter how hard we try, our thoughts take over reason.”
Watch the video for “Barely On My Mind” above and check out the full upcoming 2022 tour schedule for The Regrettes below. And if you just can’t get enough, the band also shared a new live version of “Barely On My Mind” taken from their Shaky Knees Festival performance here.
06/27 — London, England @ Rough Trade East
06/29 — Manchester, England @ Castlefield Bowl
07/01 — Rotselaar, Belgium @ Rock Werchter Festival
07/02 — Arras, France @ Main Square Festival
07/03 — Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day
07/05 — Madrid, Spain (With Incubus) @ La Riviera
07/06 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
07/08 — Glasgow, Scotland @ TRNSMT Festival
07/09 — Cheltenham, England @ 2000 Trees
07/10 — Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
07/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
07/27 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
07/28 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (Lolla Aftershow)
07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
07/31 — Hampton Township, PA @ Allegheny County Summer Concert Series
08/02 — Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick
08/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
08/04 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
08/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Innovation Fest
08/08 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
08/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
08/12 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
08/13 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
08/16 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
08/17 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
08/18 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
08/20 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/22-25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
The Regrettes is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.