The Regrettes third album, Further Joy, came out this past April and it’s filled with sticky, infectious pop rock brimming with spry energy. Led by singer and primary songwriter Lydia Night, the band have been touring the US, Europe, and music festivals ever since and today, just dropped the new video for the catchy single “Barely On My Mind.”

In the clip, the band courses through a Brooklyn street, having a conversation with each other, but then having a totally different conversation inside of their heads. It was filmed when The Regrettes had a mere a four-hour window ahead of their sold out show at New York City’s Irving Plaza, and what came out of it is a creative take on how our mind wanders on the regular. Or, as Director Claire Vogel says, “Sometimes, no matter how hard we try, our thoughts take over reason.”

Watch the video for “Barely On My Mind” above and check out the full upcoming 2022 tour schedule for The Regrettes below. And if you just can’t get enough, the band also shared a new live version of “Barely On My Mind” taken from their Shaky Knees Festival performance here.

06/27 — London, England @ Rough Trade East

06/29 — Manchester, England @ Castlefield Bowl

07/01 — Rotselaar, Belgium @ Rock Werchter Festival

07/02 — Arras, France @ Main Square Festival

07/03 — Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day

07/05 — Madrid, Spain (With Incubus) @ La Riviera

07/06 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 — Glasgow, Scotland @ TRNSMT Festival

07/09 — Cheltenham, England @ 2000 Trees

07/10 — Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

07/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

07/27 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

07/28 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (Lolla Aftershow)

07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

07/31 — Hampton Township, PA @ Allegheny County Summer Concert Series

08/02 — Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick

08/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

08/04 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

08/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Innovation Fest

08/08 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

08/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

08/12 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

08/13 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

08/16 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/17 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

08/18 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

08/20 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/22-25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

The Regrettes is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.