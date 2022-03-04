The Regrettes, a rock band that’s been increasingly orbiting the pop music sphere, have just announced their third album called Further Joy. Out on April 8th, the band says the album explores the proverbial pursuit of happiness in the midst of these wild times we’re living in.

“That phrase, ‘further joy,’ summarized what it meant to be on the hamster wheel of constantly chasing happiness, but in turn, that’s what makes you unhappy,” singer songwriter Lydia Night said in a statement. “I was stuck in a loop of wanting to be better, wanting to be good, and therefore I couldn’t be here. I couldn’t be present.”

Along with the album announcement comes a full headlining tour and the new single, “That’s What Makes Me Love You,” a buoyant poppy jam that’s super sticky. It has a more indie pop lean than the big, pop rock shine of the previously released “Monday,” which featured Olivia Rodrigo in the music video.

Listen to “That’s What Makes Me Love You” above and check out the Further Joy art and tracklist, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates, below.

1. “Anxieties (Out Of Time)”

2. “Monday”

3. “That’s What Makes Me Love You”

4. “Barely On My Mind”

5. “Subtleties (Never Giving Up On You)”

6. “La Di Da”

7. “Homesick”

8. “Better Now”

9. “Rosy”

10. “You’re So F*cking Pretty”

11. “Step 9”

12. “Nowhere”

13. “Show Me You Want Me”

03/04 – Burlington, VT at Higher Ground*

03/05 – Albany, NY at Empire Live*

03/06 – Poughkeepsie, NY at The Chance*

03/09 – Richmond, VA at The Broadberry*

03/11 – Louisville, KY at Headliners Music Hall*

03/13 – Cincinnati, OH at The Ballroom at Taft Theatre*

03/15 – New Orleans, LA at Toulouse Theatre*

03/16 – Houston, TX at Warehouse Live Studio*

03/17 – San Antonio, TX at Paper Tiger*

03/21 – Las Vegas, NV at 24 Oxford

03/22 – Fresno, CA at Strummer’s

03/24 – Eugene, OR at Sessions Music Hall

03/26 – Boise, ID at Treefort Music Festival

03/28 – Sacramento, CA at Ace of Spades

04/15 – Indio, CA at Coachella

04/18 – Pomona, CA at The Fox Theater Pomona^

04/21 – San Diego, CA at Humphreys Concerts By the Bay^

04/22 – Indio, CA at Coachella

04/23 – Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theater+

04/26 – Austin, TX at Scoot Inn+

04/27 – Dallas, TX at Echo Lounge & Music Hall+

04/30 – Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

05/01 – Charlotte, NC at The Underground+

05/03 – Washington DC at Lincoln Theatre+

05/04 – Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of Living Arts+

05/06 – Boston, MA at Big Night Live+

05/08 – New York, NY at Irving Plaza+

05/10 – Toronto, ON at Opera House+

05/12 – Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall+

05/13 – Chicago, IL at Metro+

05/14 – Madison, WI at Majestic Theatre+

05/15 – Minneapolis, MN at Varsity Theater+

05/17 – Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall+

05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot+

05/20 – Portland, OR at Roseland Ballroom+

05/21 – Vancouver, BC at Fortune Sound Club+

05/22 – Seattle, WA at The Neptune Theatre+

05/24 – San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore+

06/17 – Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

07/01 – Rotselaar, BEL at Rock Werchter

07/03 – Bilbao, ESP at Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day

07/06 – Madrid, ESP at Mad Cool Festival

07/08 – Glasgow, UK at TRNSMT Festival

07/09 – Cheltenham, UK at 2000trees Music Festival

09/22-25 – Dover, DE at Firefly Music Festival

* support from Kississippi

^ supporting Wallows

+ support from Alex Lahey

Further Joy is out 4/8 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

The Regrettes is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.