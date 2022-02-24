Maybe you first got turned onto The Regrettes because none other than Olivia Rodrigo starred in their “Monday” video, but there’s plenty more reasons to stick around for this band. They’ve showcased a few with today’s new video, “You’re So F*cking Pretty,” a song and visual that captures an IRL girl crush. The band’s lead singer, Lydia Night, dances and mopes through a little house in the clip, which was directed by Serena Reynolds. “Lydia is the best and we just clicked,” Reynolds said of working on the project. “I love how we were able to collect so much beauty, frustration and sadness in the video to formulate this idea of a person we never visually see. I think the magic is that this “lover” really feels all encompassingly joyful in the end.”

Back when the band shared the song in December, Night reflected on what the song meant to her, noting that it’s the first time she wrote about a girl she had feelings for. “It’s the first time I’ve ever written directly about a girl I had a crush on, and it took me a while for me to even allow my brain to accept the fact that I’m bisexual,” she explained. “I always felt like I couldn’t validate my own feelings because I had never been in a relationship with a girl. But I had a pretty big crush on one of my friends a while ago and this song is an exaggeration of that, but it’s still coming from a very real place.”

“It was the first experience where I was like, ‘Oh, these are real feelings, this isn’t just a sexual attraction,’ and that helped me realize I wasn’t straight,” she continued, “This song means so much to me because it also represents the time we spent in Joshua Tree and opening up to my whole band about that experience and not feeling embarrassed or scared of talking about it. Writing this was important for me because it just validated my own sexuality.”

Check out the video up top.