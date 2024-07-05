The Smurfs have led a relatively low profile over the past few years, aside from a few presenting gigs, but they are an important part of pop culture. Everyone knows that Smurfs are blue, cute, and approximately three apples high. They were first introduced in 1958 and continued to appear in comics, books and TV shows. Katy Perry was the iconic Smurfette in the 2011 CGI adaptation, and most recently, the little guys were featured in 2017 reboot Smurfs: The Lost Village. Since then, a lot has changed.

Paramount Pictures acquired the film rights to the franchise in 2021, which means a whole new Smurfs extended universe is in the works with the upcoming installment, The Smurfs Movie. But they will still be the Smurfs we all know and love.

Earlier this year at CinemaCon, director Chris Miller revealed work-in-progress footage, which is heavily inspired by the original comics.“The DNA in Peyo’s original drawings guide so many creative choices in the film,” Miller said. “It’s the blueprint for the kind of film I want to make. All of the action lines and thought bubbles from the comics are going in the movie, and the comics have inspired the style of animation to be fun and buoyant, with plenty of squash and stretch.”

Gather your smurfballs (that are a real thing) and get ready for a whole new Smurf-y adventure! Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming reboot.