The Weeknd Unveils The Artwork For ‘After Hours’ And Shares Its Pulsing Title Track

For nearly a year, the only tangible evidence The Weeknd fans had to confirm an upcoming album would arrive soon was the Canadian singer’s announcement of a “Chapter 6.” Concluding their long wait, The Weeknd delivered two new singles — “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” — and videos to keep fans satisfied for just a bit longer. He would then return a short time later with the long-awaited album title to Chapter 6: After Hours.

Continuing the rollout for the album, The Weeknd has now shared the artwork for After Hours. Appearing as if he just returned from a rather bloody situation, the artwork depicts with The Weeknd with his head held high while keeping his eyes at mid-level while bloodstains can be found on his nose, in his mouth and on the left side of his face.

Album Cover (New Track Tonight) pic.twitter.com/NOA9R9hkYD — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 18, 2020

In addition to sharing the album’s artwork, The Weeknd also delivers the album’s title track as the third single. The track serves as his third single off After Hours, which has also been revealed to arrive next month, and sees the singer retracting back to a sound similar to that found on his 2016 album Starboy.

After Hours is out 03/20 via Republic Records and XO.

To hear “After Hours” press play on the video above.