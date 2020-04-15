The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” enjoyed a nice run at the top of the charts until recently, although it’s still near the No. 1 spot. He hasn’t been afraid to push the song, and other After Hours material, since the album’s release. Shortly after the record came out, The Weeknd shared a remix of the track featuring Lil Uzi Vert, and now he’s back with another new iteration of the song: Today, he has shared a “Heartless” remix by Major Lazer.

Diplo and company flipped the track into a dancehall-inspired banger, replacing the dark vibes with a more upbeat disposition, which shows just how possible it is to totally re-contextualize a song while retaining its core elements.

The Weeknd has greatly expanded After Hours since its initial release. Aside from the aforementioned remixes, he also shared remixes from Oneohtrix Point Never (who provided the music for the Weeknd-starring Uncut Gems), Chromatics, and The Blaze. Additionally, he added a trio of brand new songs to the deluxe version of the album: “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You,” and “Final Lullaby.”

Listen to the Major Lazer remix of “Blinding Lights” above, and read our review of After Hours here.

