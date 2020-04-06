The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Stays On Top Of The Charts For A Second Week

Last week, The Weeknd ended Roddy’s Ricch’s impressive run at the top of the charts, as “Blinding Lights” knocked “The Box” out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, one week later, “Blinding Lights” is still thriving: On the Hot 100 chart dated April 11, The Weeknd’s hit single once again holds the No. 1 spot. This follows the news that After Hours is also No. 1 again, on the Billboard 200.

.@theweeknd's "Blinding Lights" is officially No. 1 on the #Hot100 for a second consecutive week. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) April 6, 2020

Music isn’t all The Weeknd has been focusing on lately. Aside from his role in Uncut Gems, he also co-wrote and stars in an upcoming episode of American Dad, which will also feature new music from him.

Meanwhile, Billboard also notes that Post Malone’s “Circles” is in the top five of the chart for its 26th week, thanks to its No. 4 placement this time around. That puts it one week away from tying the record for most weeks spent in the top five, as Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” and The Chainsmokers’ Halsey-featuring hit “Closer” each did it for 27 weeks.

.@PostMalone's "Circles" logs its 26th total week in the top 5 of the #Hot100 (No. 4 this week). The record for most weeks in the top 5 is shared by @edsheeran's "Shape of You" and @TheChainsmokers' "Closer," featuring @halsey, with 27 total weeks each. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) April 6, 2020

