On February 5, the country music scene was rocked following the announcement of Toby Keith’s death. The “Red Solo Cup” singer’s battle with stomach cancer brought forth a wave of tear-jerking moments of reflection online for supporters.

Tonight (April 7), the late musician’s musical friends came together at the 2024 CMT Awards to deliver a touching tribute through song. Before Brooks & Dune kicked off the medley of Keith’s biggest hits, Roger Clemens reflected on their friendship, which, of course, included an appreciation for college baseball.

Brooks & Dunn began with Keith’s 1993 track “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” Mica Roberts also joined the duo. Up next was Sammy Hagar, who stepped out of his rocker persona to embrace his country flair with a joyous rendition of “I Love This Bar.”

After that, Lukas Nelson and Riley Green took to the podium to set the stage for the tribute’s closing performance. Lastly, Lainey Wilson gave her heartful performance of Keith’s 1999 song “How You Like Me Now.”

With his children Krystal Keith, Stelen Keith Covel, and Shelley Covel Rowland present, Clemens delivered a send-off toast for them and Keith’s widow Tricia Lucus. “Raise your Solo cups,” he said. “Whiskey for my men and beer for my horses.”

Watch the performances below.

Only way to have a #CMTAwards Toby Keith tribute is with a toast 🍻 pic.twitter.com/d3f5mpsvoX — CMT (@CMT) April 8, 2024

Fans of Keith showed their supporter following his death by pushing his album, 35 Biggest Hits, to the top of the ‘Billboard 200’ chart.