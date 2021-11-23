While Twitter is up in arms over BTS not getting an Album Of The Year nomination for Be, the timeless Tony Bennett showed them how it’s done by claiming one at the age of 95.

The singer is 95 years, 3 months, and 20 days old today to be exact as he becomes the oldest artist to ever be nominated for an award in the general field. His duet album of Cole Porter songs with Lady Gaga, Love For Sale, claimed an Album Of The Year nomination, as well as nods for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The pair’s work this past year claimed six total nominations, with their rendition of “I Get A Kick Out Of You” also being recognized in the field for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video.

Mr. Tony Bennett makes history as the oldest artist ever nominated in a general field category at the #GRAMMYs, and second oldest overall. He won his first Grammy in 1963. pic.twitter.com/FkHDYfEwzS — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) November 23, 2021

It’s a heckuva feat for Bennett, who is a Grammy Awards fixture and has been struggling with Alzheimer’s disease as of late. In his legendary career, he has claimed 20 awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 and his first Grammy in 1963 for the classic “I Left My Heart In San Francisco.” Working with Lady Gaga has been a successful endeavor for Bennett, as the pair won the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for their first album, Cheek To Cheek.

And for the trivia-minded, the only artist older than Bennett who has ever been nominated for a Grammy, general field or otherwise, was 97-year old blues pianist Pinetop Perkins, with his album Joined At The Hip, which eventually won the award. Perkins passed away a month later and like Bennett, is also a previous recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.